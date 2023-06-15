Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: fire emblem, Niintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, retro games

Fire Emblem For Game Boy Advance Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Fire Emblem fans will be happy to know the original Game Boy Advance title is coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week.

Nintendo revealed a juicy retro game coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week, as players will get the original Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance. This is everything about the original title you remember available for the Expansion Pack console, presented all cleaned up and ready for modern gamers to tackle. Those who think it might be a breeze are in for a shock, as it is kind of beloved for being a tad difficult. But it's worth the grind to experience that ending. We got more info and the trailer below as the game will go live on June 22nd.

"Featuring all the fierce tactical combat and rich, intrigue-filled storytelling the series is known for, Fire Emblem was the first installment in the series to launch outside of Japan. Plus, it also marked the debut of the hero Lyn, who you may know as the Emblem of Blazing from Fire Emblem Engage! In Fire Emblem, the nation of Lycia stands on the precipice of war after centuries of peace. Turmoil grows as noble houses plot treason, allies become enemies, and armies stand poised for combat … all while a mysterious figure manipulates empires from the shadows."

"Now Lyn, along with Eliwood and Hector, must amass their own army to fight back against the forces that would destroy everything they hold dear – and before the world is burned to ash. Over the course of the story, you'll gather heroes to your side, train them to excel with a wide array of weapons and classes, and further hone their skills on the battlefield. In battle, strategize your course of action around a variety of terrain and conditions. Then take command of the field and lead your units to victory by fulfilling specific objectives. But be warned: In this Fire Emblem game, if your soldiers meet their end, they're gone forever."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!