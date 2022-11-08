Firefighting Simulator – The Squad To Arrive On Consoles

Astragon Entertainment and developer Chronos Unterhaltungssoftware announced Firefighting Simulator – The Squad is coming to consoles. The game has already been released onto PC as you battle fires using real-world equipment and vehicles in this simulation title, which will somewhat accurately give you the experience of being a firefighter dealing with tough situations. Now you'll be able to experience it on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as the team will release the game digitally on December 6th, 2022. Complete with all of the content and updates released to this point. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"In exciting missions, the team members will proceed to action with authentic firefighter equipment and a selection of 5 officially licensed firefighting vehicles by Rosenbauer America – such as the TP3 Pumper and the T-Rex Articulating Platform – to extinguish fires and save people from the flames. While single players take control of their AI-controlled colleagues with the help of the intuitive command interface in order to give them instructions on how to proceed, in cooperative multiplayer mode, up to four players can take action together as a team to prove their team spirit and skills in the field of firefighting. Thanks to the advanced fire simulation – including water, smoke, heat, backdrafts, flashovers, and grease fires, as well as a number of other causes of fire such as electronics, chemicals, and explosions – the firefighter team will have to face hard-to-calculate fire situations and dangers. Next to this, players can look forward to a complex physics system for the representation of destruction within dynamically spreading fire situations."

Multiplayer with up to 4 players.

Authentic firefighter equipment by well-known manufacturers – e.g. Cairns, MSA

G1 SCBA, Leatherhead Tools and HAIX.

Officially licensed firefighting vehicles by Rosenbauer America.

Comprehensive training which introduces players to the basics.

Advanced fire simulation & physics system.