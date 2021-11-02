First Official Tetris Effect: Connected Taking Place This Weekend

Tetris Effect: Connected is finally being put into a major esports tournament as the first major competition will happen this weekend. Enhance Games will be working with the Classic Tetris World Championships to bring you three days of competition with the biggest Tetris title to be released in some time. There will be three different competitions shown off over the next two weeks, all of them tackling something different within the game that people have been mastering over the past two years. And don't assume a bunch of old-school players are going to come in and take over the joint, as there are a lot of aspects to these versions that don't work within the classic format. We have the rundown for you below of all the events as you can catch them live in the schedule you see here on the CTWC Twitch channel.

Zone Battle – Saturday, November 6 at noon Pacific (Sunday, November 7 at 4 am Japan time) A one-on-one competition played with standard Tetris Effect rules, with the key to victory being adept use of the time-stopping Zone mechanic. Top 8

Total matches: 10 (11 if needed)

All matches are best of nine

Estimated time per match: 25-30 minutes Classic Score Attack – Sunday, November 7 at noon Pacific (Monday, November 8 at 5 am Japan time) A one-on-one score-attack competition played using old-school Tetris rules in Tetris Effect, so no hard dropping, no ability to Hold a Tetrimino, only one piece shown in the Next Queue, pieces spin a bit differently, they Lock Down immediately when they touch a surface, etc. Top 8

Total matches: 10 (11 if needed)

All matches are best of three

Estimated time per match: 25-30 minutes Triathlon – Saturday, November 13 at noon Pacific (Sunday, November 14 at 5 am Japan time)

The final four from the Zone and Classic events will compete in a unique competition featuring three of Tetris Effect: Connected's multiplayer modes: Zone Battle, Classic Score Attack, and Score Attack.