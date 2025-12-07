Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Azzeddine Talha, The Saint

First-Person Psychological Horror Title The Saint Arrives in January

Explore a decaying dreamworld through the lens of a VHS body cam in The Saint, set to arrive on PC via Steam in late January

Article Summary The Saint is a first-person psychological horror game launching on PC via Steam in January.

Enter a fog-filled, VHS body-cam dreamworld where reality twists and time endlessly loops.

Solve cryptic puzzles and survive liminal spaces inspired by Silent Hill 2’s haunting atmosphere.

Experience creeping dread, shifting environments, and a world where every step distorts your sanity.

Solo indie game developer and publisher Azzeddine Talha has confirmed the release date for their new horror game, The Saint. This particular game is a first-person psychological horror experience in which you explore a decaying dreamworld, viewed through the lens of a body cam shot entirely on old-school VHS. All of these elements add a creepy factor to them that keep you on your toes, as you'll solve puzzles and explore this landscape, looking for a way out. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on January 29, 2026.

The Saint

The Saint immerses players in fog-drenched liminal spaces inspired by VHS body-cam aesthetics. Reality fractures as time loops, environments shift, and unseen forces linger behind every corner. Players must explore surreal locations, solve cryptic puzzles, and survive a world that constantly twists around them. The story follows a man returning home after a long day. Exhausted and driving through a storm on a road known for mysterious disappearances, he swerves to avoid a shadowy figure and crashes. He awakens alone in an impossible fog-filled realm—his car gone, the forest erased, replaced by endless corridors haunted by a growing presence.

Immersive Psychological Horror: Step into a fog-drenched world inspired by Silent Hill 2 , where every shadow feels alive and the environment itself breathes with unease.

Step into a fog-drenched world inspired by , where every shadow feels alive and the environment itself breathes with unease. Mind-Bending Terror: No cheap jump scares — only creeping dread, surreal moments, and a constant feeling that something is terribly wrong.

No cheap jump scares — only creeping dread, surreal moments, and a constant feeling that something is terribly wrong. Liminal Spaces, Unsettling Silence: Wander through forgotten halls, endless corridors, and impossible spaces. You're alone… but never truly alone.

Wander through forgotten halls, endless corridors, and impossible spaces. You're alone… but never truly alone. Cryptic Puzzles & Hidden Truths: Each puzzle peels back a layer of mystery. Every step reveals something deeper — and more disturbing.

Each puzzle peels back a layer of mystery. Every step reveals something deeper — and more disturbing. Unstable Reality: The world shifts. Time loops. Sanity slips. Can you trust what you see — or even yourself?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!