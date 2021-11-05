First Pikmin Bloom Community Day Announced For November 2021

Niantic has had a busy week. Fresh off of the launch of their Pikmin Bloom game, they announced a major departure and an almost equally major arrival this week. The departure? Niantic, known for their mobile games based on popular franchises, has announced the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. While the narrative-based game had a small but dedicated fanbase, it failed to meet Niantic's Pokémon GO-sized expectations. What, now, will happen with this new launch, Pikmin Bloom? Well, Niantic seems intent on following the same model as Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, as they have announced the game's first Community Day. Let's get into the details of what exactly a Pikmin Bloom Community Day will look like.

Niantic announced the following details for Pikmin Bloom's first Community Day, which takes place in just one week from now. Niantic writes:

On Saturday November 13th, Pikmin Bloom will be holding its first Community Day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time. Here's what players need to know: Pikmin seedlings in your planter pack will grow at 1.5x the usual speed Fruits will give 2x the usual amount of nectar Players who walk at least 10,000 steps will be awarded a commemorative badge in game Big Flowers will bloom into pansies This is just the first of many Community Days for our players to come together and fill the world with flowers.

The Pikmin Bloom blog, where Niantic posts the full details of events within the game, includes more information including Niantic's promise for more events that will "fill the world with flowers." It has not yet been clarified if this game will host monthly Community Days like Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (RIP) do/did, but we shall see. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more information regarding Pikmin Bloom, its events, and the rest of Niantic's slate of mobile games.