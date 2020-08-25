First Year At Hogwarts Part 2 Begins In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The second part of the First Year at Hogwarts Brilliant Event begins in Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite mobile game today at 11AM Pacific. Players will be tasked with returning Brilliant Foundables from Hogwarts throughout the second part of the game's late summer event. This event will feature iconic Hogwards professors (and ghosts) from J. K. Rowling's novels.

In Niantic's announcement, the company detailed where these Brilliant Foundables featured during the First Year at Hogwarts would be found, including the following:

Nearly Headless Nick: Wizarding Challenges

Professor Slughorn: Brilliant Portkey

Professor Trelawney: Tasks

Brilliant Professor Sprout: Encounter

Brilliant Professor Flitwick: Encounter

Other details of the event include Brilliant Portkeys set to 1.5KM. However, on the note of Portkeys, if these Portkeys were obtained during Part One of the First Year at Hogwarts Brilliant Event , they would offer rewards from that Part rather than Part Two-specific rewards. There will also be bonus items in the game after the event's main objectives have been completed.

A free item pack will be live in the in-game store, including the following items:

4x Angels Trumpet

6x Baneberry

4x Bulbadox Juice

2x Erumpent Horn

25 Spell Energy

Niantic also updated Wizards Unite players on server issues that had been happening in the game during the weekend's Wizarding Challenges, which led to the weekend's events being extended for an extra eighteen hours. It has been confirmed that the issues are resolved and the Knight Bus and Fortresses are now once again accessible to players.

While it can be enjoyed the original way it was created as well, exploring real life locations through in-game interactions, Niantic has adjusted these Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events so that they can be played from home. Like Niantic's other hit game Pokémon GO, Wizards Unite has grown in interesting ways in response to lockdown. Play safely, enjoy the event, and obey your country's current laws regarding travel and social distancing.