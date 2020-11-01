Five Nights At Freddy's AR: Special Delivery Gets A New Trailer

Illumix Inc. dropped a new trailer for Five Nights At Freddy's AR: Special Delivery just in time for Halloween. The trailer features the one and only, self-proclaimed King of FNAF, Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach as a salesman looking to get you the latest in Freddy tech. Because it's not creepy at all that Markiplier wants to send you something. You can check out the trailer below as you get a small glimpse of what it's like to play the AR title, with all your favorite horrifying animatronic creatures coming around to get you. You can try the game out right now on iOS and Android devices and get a taste for the new AR experience.

Five Nights at Freddy's AR: Special Delivery is the next terrifying installment in the FNAF franchise. Players will confront malfunctioning animatronics in their real world and attempt to survive these horrors come to life. Through the game, players subscribe to Fazbear Entertainment's brand new "Fazbear Funtime Service" and get their favorite animatronics on-demand. Due to unfortunate circumstances, the visiting animatronics malfunction and attack subscribers instead of entertaining them. Players must confront an endless stream of hostile animatronics that will follow them wherever they go. The question is, how long can players survive? And just what is happening at Fazbear Entertainment? Immerse yourself in terrifying augmented reality audio-visual attack sequences exclusively designed for each animatronic.

Experience real-time location based gameplay, where FNAF animatronics will pay you a visit wherever you are and wherever you go.

Survive animatronic attacks by using your limited resources wisely (including battery, flashlight, and shocker).

Collect parts, CPUs, and plushsuits to Assemble, test, repair and deploy your own hotwired animatronics, and search & collect remnant in your environment.

Send Animatronics against your friends and other players, and get the highest streak on the leaderboard.