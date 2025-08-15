Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Flabébé, pokemon

Flabébé Stars In The Next Pokémon GO Community Day

Pokémon GO will feature Flabébé, the regional species, in September 2025 Community Day... but its forms will remain regional.

Article Summary Flabébé featured in Pokémon GO Community Day on September 14, 2025, with regional forms remaining locked.

All Flabébé flower forms, including White and Orange, have increased Shiny rates during the event window.

Special Research and Timed Research offer extra encounters, rewards, and access to region-exclusive Flabébé.

Community Day event bonuses include 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance, extra Candy, reduced Stardust, and more trades.

The regional species Flabébé has been announced as the focus of Pokémon GO September 2025 Community Day. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Flabébé Community Day, the newly announced September 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : While Flabébé will be the focus Pokémon, this does not mean you will be able to find all of its forms: Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas If you're lucky, you might encounter White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé, no matter what region you're in. All forms of Flabébé can be encountered in their Shiny forms

: While Flabébé will be the focus Pokémon, this does not mean you will be able to find all of its forms: Special moves : Evolve Floette (Flabébé's Evolution) between the beginning of the event and September 21, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Florges that knows the Charged Attack Chilling Water: Trainer Battles: 60 power and lowers the opposing Pokémon's Attack by one stage Gyms and raids: 65 power

: Evolve Floette (Flabébé's Evolution) between the beginning of the event and September 21, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get a Florges that knows the Charged Attack Chilling Water: Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Flabébé Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards including: 3 total encounters with White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé that have a Seasonal Special Background Additional encounters with White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Rare Candy XL And even more goodies! Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story.

: A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Special Background Timed Research : A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Keep Community Day going with a Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during September Community Day will receive Timed Research awarding an encounter with a Flabébé that has a Seasonal Special Background. The color of this Flabébé's flower is based on your region. You'll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Flabébé when you complete these research tasks! Don't forget, Trainers, you can evolve Floette (Flabébé's Evolution) during the week following the event to get a Florges that knows the Charged Attack Chilled Water! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time.

: A Free Timed Research will be available for all Trainers. Niantic writes: Event bonuses : Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Floette into Florges after earning seven hearts with Floette as your buddy. 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot Photobombs One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Field Research: September Community Day–themed Field Research will be available: Catch Flabébé to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Flabébé, and more! You may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Flabébé that have a Seasonal Special Background—if you're lucky! The color of this Flabébé's flower is based on your region. White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé can appear anywhere.

:

