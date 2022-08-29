Flame Fatales 2022 Raises Over $135K For Malala Fund

Games Done Quick's annual Flame Fatales 2022 finished up this past weekend, and at the end, the event managed to raise over $135k toward the Malala Fund. The schedule had a number of awesome runs that are totally worth checking out, which you can do so over on their YouTube channel as they are loading up the individual games as we speak. Some of the highlights we enjoyed were the Super Mario All-Stars Shuffler from Skybilz, Wizards & Warriors from Threach, a fun Elden Ring run from Larxa, one of the few speedruns you'll ever see of Alf on the NES from LadyStarbird, Mega Man X by Clipper, one of the fastest runs of the original Mother (Earthbound Beginnings) by passere, and a brilliant run of Unpacking by Cutieroo. All of which went to a worthy cause. You can read more about the Malala Fund below as we now look forward to Awesome Games Done happening in January, while Frost Fatales will return February 26-March 4, 2023.

Inspired by Malala and Ziauddin's activist roots, Malala Fund believes that local educators and advocates provide the greatest insight, innovation and energy needed to address barriers that keep girls out of school in their communities. Through our Education Champion Network, we invest in their work so they can scale their efforts and leverage their collective power to create broader change to make it easier for all girls to learn. Malala and Ziauddin Yousafzai founded Malala Fund in 2013 to champion every girl's right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. Together our board, leadership council, staff and champions are creating a more equal world by making sure all girls can go to school. Malala Fund invests in education advocates and activists who are challenging the policies and practices that prevent girls from going to school in their communities.