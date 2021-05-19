Flash Gordon RPG Receives New Booster Box Treatment

Hey there adventurers! Pinnacle Entertainment Group has announced a crowdfunding campaign for a new booster box for The Flash Gordon Roleplaying Game. The Legends of Mongo booster box expansion for this game has already raised over $6,300 USD on Game On Tabletop and still has 15 days to go. However, as the goal was set at a reasonable $2,000 USD, this project is already at the "funded" stage of crowdfunding!

The box cover for Legends of Mongo, the upcoming booster box expansion for The Flash Gordon Roleplaying Game by Pinnacle Entertainment Group.
For fans of the old pulp serial that was Flash Gordon who play RPGs, this acquisition looks to be a must-buy. It contains tons of great components for the game, including conversion charts, 100 full-color pawns, two new modules for the Moons of Mongo sourcebook, and more!

According to the press release by Pinnacle Entertainment Group:

Infiltrate the "Outlaw Moon" of Exila to rescue a kidnapped Freemen spy before it's too late. Or survive a harrowing rocket crash on the surface of Lunita, "the Unexplored Second Moon." Was it a freak geomagnetic storm that grounded your spaceship, or was it something more sinister?

Benefits of pledging your support on Game On Tabletop during the campaign include:

Moons of Mongo, the in-depth sourcebook for The Flash Gordon Roleplaying Game by Pinnacle Entertainment Group.
Are you excited for this new leg of The Flash Gordon Roleplaying Game? Have you played the RPG yet? Are you a fan of the original pulp stories? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

