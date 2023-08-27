Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flashback 2, Microids Lyon/Paris

Flashback 2 Drops new Trailer During Gamescom 2023

Among the many titles Microids showed off during Gamescom 2023, we got a new look at Flashback 2 showing off more of the game.

Microids dropped a number of new game trailers during Gamescom 2023 this past week; among them was a new look at Flashback 2. Along with their development studio, Microids Lyon/Paris, the new trailer showed off several levels from the game as they were keen to reveal more of the dystopian future this sequel is set it. It looks pretty spectacular as they have done their best to call back to the original '90s title and give it a modernized look. You can enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom, as the game will officially be released on November 16th, 2023 as a digital title (and for retail in Europe), with a global retail release on December 5th, 2023.

"In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives once again into a breathtaking adventure full of twists and turns and revelations with the help of his few allies, including A.I.S.H.A., his iconic AI-powered weapon! In 1992, Flashback revolutionized action gaming and gained legendary status, ranking amongst the top 100 video games in history! Developed by the game's original creator Paul Cuisset, in collaboration with Microids Lyon/Paris studios, Flashback 2 will offer an experience faithful to the Flashback universe, bringing back together some members of the original Flashback team, such as Thierry Perreau's in-game design and Raphaël Gesqua, the renowned composer of the Amiga version of Flashback. "

Immerse yourself in a vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe and explore various environments (New Tokyo, New Washington, the Jungle…)

Use A.I.S.H.A., a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI.

A gripping, fluid, and intricate platform shooter.

A 3D environment for even deeper immersion.

Designed and developed by the creator of the original, Paul Cuisset.

