Flower Crown Chansey Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Spring Into Spring Use our Flower Crown Chansey Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers to take on this Costumed Pokémon during the Spring into Spring 2023 event.

The upcoming Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Lugia in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Lopunny to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well, including Costumed Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Flower Crown Chansey in Tier Three raids. Let's get into it.

Top Flower Crown Chansey Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Chansey counters as such:

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Future Sight

Shadow Alakazam: Counter, Future Sight

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Chansey with efficiency.

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Focus Blast

Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Alakazam: Counter, Future Sight

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Sneasler: Rock Smash, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Chansey can be defeated with one Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. More should not be needed.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for this Costumed Pokémon is unknown but it is likely boosted. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!