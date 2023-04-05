Flower Crown Chansey Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Spring Into Spring
Use our Flower Crown Chansey Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers to take on this Costumed Pokémon during the Spring into Spring 2023 event.
The upcoming Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Lugia in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Lopunny to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well, including Costumed Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Flower Crown Chansey in Tier Three raids. Let's get into it.
Top Flower Crown Chansey Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Chansey counters as such:
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird
- Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast
- Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Mega Alakazam: Counter, Future Sight
- Shadow Alakazam: Counter, Future Sight
- Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird
- Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Chansey with efficiency.
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Focus Blast
- Blaziken: Counter, Brave Bird
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Alakazam: Counter, Future Sight
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat
- Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Sneasler: Rock Smash, Close Combat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Chansey can be defeated with one Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. More should not be needed.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for this Costumed Pokémon is unknown but it is likely boosted. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!