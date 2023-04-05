Flower Crown Togetic Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Spring Into Spring Use our Flower Crown Togetic Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers to take on this Costumed Pokémon during the Spring into Spring 2023 event.

The upcoming Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Lugia in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Lopunny to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well, including Costumed Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Flower Crown Togetic in Tier Three raids. Let's get into it.

Top Flower Crown Togetic Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Togetic counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Togetic with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Nihilego: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Kyurem: Steel Wing, Glaciate

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Togetic can be defeated with one Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. More should not be needed.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for this Costumed Pokémon is unknown but it is likely boosted. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!