Fly Punch Boom! Launches On PC & Consoles Today

Get ready for the most epic fight of your life that will have you punching opponents so hard, as Fly Punch Boom! is out today

Indie game developer and publisher Jollypunch Games has launched its latest game, Fly Punch Boom!, which is available today on PC and consoles. This is a wacky fighting title in which you will fight opponents locally or online with up to four players, with super fast combat designed to smash your friends through skyscrapers and possibly break the planet in a single punch. Its just pour chaotic fun, which you can check out more about here before downloading the game today.

Fly Punch Boom!

Wanna punch your pals so hard they shoot into the moon's butt? Wanna digest your enemy, then fart them out so hard that everything explodes? Wanna smash an Elvis-lookalike bird into the Earth with such power that the planet splits in two? Wanna dropkick your best friend so hard they fly around the world and come back, only to be dropkicked again until their head flies off? Ever got uppercutted with such gusto that you got kidnapped by aliens?

Fly Punch Boom! says YES to all this and more. It's everything you've seen in your favorite anime fights: fly fast and smash your friends in the face until their expressions go all wonky; make them shoot off into collapsing buildings, krakens, killer cotton candy, or in space. Ram skyscrapers, whales, and asteroids into your enemy, then fly toward them before they wake up and unleash over-the-top super moves. It's all about the joy of punching.

LOCAL and ONLINE Multiplayer, up to 4 PLAYERS local & 2 online

ARCADE MODE, UNLOCKABLES and SECRETS for solo players

WORKSHOP SUPPORT: play/make INFINITE CHARACTERS

DESTRUCTIBLE STAGES where everything is a trap, and everything is a weapon!

ANIME SUPER FIGHTS with flying smashes, deformed faces and insane special moves

40+ STAGE FATALITIES: get mauled by cats, break the planet in half, or explode in the moon's butt!

High impact cartoon graphics that zoom from space to a character's face

KICKASS ANIME SOUNDTRACK by Giorgiost

