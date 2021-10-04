Flygon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2021

Flygon has returned to Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO as part of the movie tie-in Secrets of the Jungle event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this unique Ground/Dragon-type ultimate evolution of Trapinch and perfect your catching strategy. Let's get into it.

Top Flygon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Flygon counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Glaceon (Frost Beam, Avalanche)

Shadow Porygon-Z (Ice-type Hidden Power, Blizzard)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Beam, Ice Beam)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Flygon with efficiency.

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Jynx (Frost Beam, Avalanche)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Porygon-Z (Ice-type Hidden Power, Blizzard)

Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Blizzard)

Piloswine (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Cloyster (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Like all Tier Three raids with the exception of Shuckle, Flygon can be defeated by solo players. This may not be an easy battle for some, though, so be sure to go in prepared by powering up your Pokémon, using the above counters, and suiting your counters with the correct movesets.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that Flygon is an evolved Pokémon and offers extra Candy when caught. Because of this, I recommend using Pinap Berries on Flygon for the first few throws in order to attempt to multiply the Trapinch Candy the catch will yield.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Flygon cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Flygon in Pokémon GO, you must catch a Shiny Trapinch and evolve it up.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!