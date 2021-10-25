Focus Entertainment Announces Dordogne For 2022 Release

Focus Entertainment announced today that they will officially be publishing the upcoming UMANIMATION game Dordogne. The two companies revealed that they have formed a partnership to get the game published for both PC and consoles sometime in 2022. If you haven't seen anything about the game yet, this is a cool exploration title with a wonderful watercolor art design where you are exploring memories of your childhood and the times you shared with your late grandmother. We have some quotes about the deal below as we now wait for more info and a release date for this one.

"With this partnership for Dordogne, Focus once again demonstrates its active and historic support for the French-speaking scene, as well as its constant desire to offer singular titles and vectors of emotion," said Yves Le Yaouanq, Chief Content Officer of Focus Entertainment. "Cédric Babouche and Aymeric Castaing, both from animation backgrounds, have brought together their expertise and talent to create a universe of hand-painted watercolors that bring to life a rich, vibrant video game. The game is driven by a strong, emotive, immersive, and nostalgic narrative, set between past and present, where the dreams and fears of children confront our desires and regrets as adults. Beyond the game, more than a business partnership, it is a creative exchange between the UMANIMATION and Focus teams, a collaboration that is based on shared values ​​and ambitions."

"We are delighted to have the confidence and support of a publisher like Focus. Their international experience and reputation are decisive factors that confirm our idea that together we will be able to make Dordogne a certain success," said Aymeric Castaing, president of UMANIMATION GROUP. "With this co-production, we are committed with even greater fervor to our desire to create interactive stories – Dordogne, accompanied by Focus Entertainment, carries the foundations."

"I am very happy to be associated with Focus Entertainment on Dordogne," said Cédric Babouche, director, CCO of UMANIMATION. "As the author of the project, it is a real pleasure and honor to be accompanied by such a trusted partner. Dordogne is an atypical game that is so close to my heart. I am delighted that it has found a second home at Focus Entertainment."