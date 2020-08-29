Focus Home Reveals Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground

During Gamescom 2020, Focus Home interactive revealed a new Warhammer game with Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground. This particular game is going to be a new turn-based strategy title, which is actually the first strategy adaptation of Games Workshop's dark fantasy Age of Sigmar IP. A fun little campaign filled with immortal knights who, as you can see from the image below, ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate hellish legions across the realms. In the game, you will lead a faction into a war as you battle your foes in fast-paced dynamic battles, ultimately there save the mortal world from being conquered. The game is expected to launch globally on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One sometime in 2021. No word on whether or not the game will be getting a next-gen console release. You can read more about the game below along with the trailer and some screenshots.

Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar – a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles. Lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic and spectacular skirmish turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills. Explore all the routes in Storm Ground's non-linear campaign. During each new playthrough, overcome new odds to find unique units and gears. Build your legendary army and defy other players in epic online duels. The first strategy videogame adaptation of Games Workshop's epic Age of Sigmar

Spectacular and fast-paced tactical battles

Unlock, collect and upgrade dozens of units, equipment and skills

Play solo or online in epic 1-v-1 battles