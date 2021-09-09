Football Manager 2022 Will Be Released On November 9th

SEGA and Sports Interactive finally revealed today that Football Manager 2022 will be coming out for both PC and Xbox on November 9th. The game will make its return to Xbox after a successful run with the "tailored made"version that previously came out, while the PC version will be for Steam and the Epic Games Store. The mobile version of the game will also update to the 2022 version on that date for both iOS and Android. We got more info on it for you here along with the latest trailer.

Both Football Manager 2022 and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition will be available with Xbox Game Pass on Day One, in a historic first for the series. Xbox Game Pass for PC members can enjoy the unparalleled depth and realism of FM22 while Xbox Game Pass for Console members can handle the managerial essentials from the comfort of their sofa with FM22 Xbox Edition. Both titles will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

FM22 brings new, progressive ways for managers to find their winning edge and instil their footballing style to cement their legacy as a managerial great. We'll be unveiling new game features in the coming weeks across the Football Manager social channels and the Football Manager website. From today until launch, fans who pre-purchase FM22 (for PC and Mac), from a SEGA-approved digital retailer will receive a 10% discount and the chance to kick-off their managerial career ahead of schedule with Early Access to FM22. Pre-purchase directly from the Microsoft Store will be available soon. Early Access will be available via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store roughly two weeks prior to the official street date, and single player careers started in that period can be carried across to the final game.