Vileplume Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Sustainability 2023 Use our Vileplume Raid Guide in Pokémon GO to take on this Grass/Poison-type during the Sustainability Week 2023 event.

The current Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO has brought a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Tapu Bulu in Tier Five Raids with a Shiny release as well as the return of Mega Slowbro to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Vileplume in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Vileplume Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Vileplume counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Vileplume with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Vileplume can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Vileplume cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to obtain a Shiny Vileplume, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Oddish all the way up.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!