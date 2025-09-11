Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Cross-Progression, for honor

For Honor Releases New Content For Year Nine: Season Three

For Honor has a new update out, as Year Nine: Season Three brings with it cross-progression, a new mode, new skins, and more

Article Summary For Honor Year Nine: Season Three adds cross-progression across all platforms via Ubisoft Connect accounts.

New limited-time mode, Bitter End, features Defenders protecting Lady Saori from Attacker teams.

Season includes the Nightmare's Dawn Event Pass with free Outfit, Mood Effect, and Ornament rewards.

Centurion, Peacekeeper, Shinobi, and Berserker receive new feats in Testing Grounds, plus Legacy Pass rewards.

Ubisoft has launched the latest seasonal update for the game For Honor, as Year Nine: Season Three – Downfall brings with it a few new additions, but nothing major. This is one of those seasons where it's more about structure than anything else, starting with the addition of cross-progression. The team has also added a new limited-time game mode called Bitter End, which tied into the new hero skin for the Nobushi called Lady Saori. Saori is a fierce warrior who once defended her castle in the middle of an attack using everything at her disposal, killing all enemies by any means necessary. ENjoy the details and videos here as the content is now live.

For Honor – Year Nine: Season Three – Downfall

The new mode, Bitter End, is the last phase of Breach, an asymmetric PvP mode where four Defenders must try to keep their NPC Lady Saori ally alive while four Attackers try to take her out. Attackers will have a limited amount of respawns and win by defeating Lady Saori. Defenders can win by depleting the Attackers' respawns and then killing them one last time. Bitter End will also come with a free Event Pass, called Nightmare's Dawn, featuring a unique Outfit, Mood Effect, and Ornament and lasts until Nightmare's Dawn ends on October 2.

Downfall also coincides with the introduction of Cross-Progression in For Honor . Starting today, players will be able to merge all of their accounts and progression into a unified account accessible through their Ubisoft Connect account. This means that if you played For Honor on one platform in the past, but have switched to another, you can pick up your old account right where you left it and keep all the progress you make wherever you decide to play For Honor . Finally, Centurion, Peacekeeper, Shinobi, and Berserker will all have new feats available in the Testing Grounds and Year 5 Season 3 rewards will be available through the Legacy Pass.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!