Foreclosed Gets A Reveal Trailer During The Golden Joystick Awards

Merge Games and Antab Studio revealed a new trailer for the game Forclosed during the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards. The game is an action-adventure cyberpunk shooter that will have you looking for your stolen identity in a world where having one is more valuable than cash. All of it shown off in an awesome comic book art style. The trailer and the story look pretty awesome and give us some Total Recall vibes from the get-go. The game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2021. For now, enjoy the trailer.

Foreclosed is a narrative-driven action-shooter set in a Cyberpunk world. Follow the story of Evan Kapnos in this sleek comic book styled game, and discover how losing your identity is all too possible. Diving into the action, players will take control of brain implant abilities, hi-tech weaponry, and enhance their abilities via a diverse skill tree system. Taking inspiration from the Deus Ex and Max Payne games along with Frank Miller's graphic novel Hard Boiled, a vibrant sci-fi setting comes to life with interactive cutscenes and transitions inspired by graphic novels. Slick Cyberpunk Action – Foreclosed blends a striking comic book aesthetic alongside high-octane, cyberpunk infused action gameplay.

