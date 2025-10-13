Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forestrike, skeleton crew

Forestrike Confirmed For Full Game Release In November

After being annoucned over a year ago, and having a free demo out, Forestrike will finally see the light of day this November

Article Summary Forestrike launches in November, blending martial arts action and tactical strategy gameplay.

Play as Yu, a martial arts master fighting to free the Emperor from a corrupt Admiral's grasp.

Innovative Foresight mechanic lets you plan and perfect combat moves before real fights begin.

Experience pixel art visuals, roguelike progression, and deep kung fu combat with unique Masters.

Developer Skeleton Crew and publisher Devolver Digital confirmed that Forestrike will finally be released next month. In case you haven't checked it out yet, the game will have you take on the role of a wise martial arts master who travels across the countryside in a quest to help free the Emperor from a terrible and controlling General. The game has a free demo out on Steam right now showing off its pixel art and interesting combat system, as the full release will take place on November 17, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here as well!

Forestrike

As a martial artist named Yu, you embark on a journey across the country to free the Emperor from an evil Admiral's influence. Adopting techniques from one of five unique Masters, each battle presents a puzzle that must be solved using your mind as well as your fists. Yu encounters many foes on his path to the capital, and he is always outnumbered, but he has a secret weapon: the Foresight, a meditative technique that allows him to mentally perceive fights over and over until he finds a sequence of movements that allows him to overcome the odds. Once ready, our hero must fight in reality, where losing means starting everything over, but progress is permanent. Winning doesn't always mean he will emerge from each encounter unscathed, but the further he travels, the stronger he will become.

Forewarned is Forearmed: Foresight is a distinctive game mechanic that lets players experiment without consequences before fighting for real – and win-or-die trying. Forestrike's roguelike game loop generates unique runs and encounters every time, so adaptation and improvisation are crucial to progress.

Foresight is a distinctive game mechanic that lets players experiment without consequences before fighting for real – and win-or-die trying. Forestrike's roguelike game loop generates unique runs and encounters every time, so adaptation and improvisation are crucial to progress. Visceral Kung Fu Combat: Always outnumbered, learn to dispatch mobs of brutal enemies with poise and efficiency using everything at your disposal. Upgrade and customize your movesets with techniques from your chosen Masters to help you outwit your opponents in fierce, puzzle-like battles.

Always outnumbered, learn to dispatch mobs of brutal enemies with poise and efficiency using everything at your disposal. Upgrade and customize your movesets with techniques from your chosen Masters to help you outwit your opponents in fierce, puzzle-like battles. Handcrafted Fantasy: Journey through a visually striking fantasy world inhabited by unique characters, vicious enemies, and magical revelations. Intricate pixel art landscapes form an atmospheric backdrop to handcrafted animation and characters.

