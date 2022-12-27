Forever Skies Has A Holiday Update & New AMA Video

Indie developer and publisher Far From Home has added a new holiday update to Forever Skies, as well as published a brand new video. The update brings with it a festive-themed mini-quest to the Early Access version, as you have some additional activities revolving around dropping presents after finding a special list. Once you achieve the quest's completion, the game will give you a gift return by removing the timer. Along with this is a brand new AMA video in which they go over some of the most burning questions players had about the game, which we have for you down below.

"Forever Skies is an action-survival game taking place on Earth, which was devastated by a global ecological disaster. This event caused the surface of the planet to be covered in a colossal layer of toxic dust. You're returning to our planet hundreds of years later – will you recognize our world? You will build and customize a high-tech airship. It will be your home, workshop, laboratory and more while flying above the surface of Earth. Control and steer it towards the ruins of our civilization and mysterious anomalies. Manage your airship hull and its integrity. Extract and gather resources to improve your airship and make it uniquely yours. Your scientific know-how will allow you to build and operate different machines. Analyze scanned items and reverse engineer lost technology. Research new ways of obtaining food and resources, discover new tools, and increase the chance of your survival."

"Explore and extract resources from the ruins that were built up high to escape the dust. Surrounded by drifting debris caused by a strange anomaly, harvest it into raw materials to help you survive. Explore and discover the remains of our civilization. Find out what happened and why Earth evolved to a place where we lost control of our previous position at the top. Discover secrets of our past. After descending below the dust, you will discover a strange new world, the planet's surface that changed in our absence. Face evolved fauna and flora and hunt for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness threatening your family."