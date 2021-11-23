Former Nintendo President Bought An Xbox Over The GameCube

In what feels like something that shouldn't be a story, people are freaking out that former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé chose Xbox! During a special livestream event reflecting on the past 20 years of the Xbox, Reggie was a part of a special panel that included 343 Industries head Bonnie Ross, former Xbox corporate vice president Peter Moore, former Microsoft Game Studios vice president Ed Fries, and former chief Xbox officer Robbie Bach. A good chunk of the video is pretty retrospective as they look back at what Microsoft and the Xbox division brought to the marketplace at the time. But then a very specific thing came up in the conversation that has taken the internet by storm as Reggie admitted that, at the time the console came out, he chose to purchase an Xbox over Nintendo's own GameCube system. Here's a few snippets people have quoted from the video.

"When Xbox launched, I wasn't in the industry, so I was a consumer. And I was that prototypical consumer that had a PS2 in my house already, I had an N64… I was thinking about a GameCube, but I actually didn't buy a GameCube until I was already part of Nintendo. […] My son, avid gamer, was the one saying 'we need to check out this Xbox thing, and we need to go' and the driver was Halo. The driver was Halo, and that experience is what got the original Xbox into my house, with that big ol' controller. And so that is my Xbox memory, from the very beginning."

We can't really blame him for going after the big green box over the smaller purple one because his son wanted to try it out. But it seems people are taking to social media to roast him for the decision, despite doing it before he ever worked at Nintendo in the first place. If you'd like to see the entire panel, you can watch the video below.