Apple Arcade Reveals Fantasian & Wonderbox Both Coming Soon

Apple Arcade revealed this week that both Fantasian and Wonderbox will both be coming to the platform sometime soon. They failed to put a release date on either game, as the news today primarily focused on the fact that Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game and Farm It! have booth been added today. But we got a bit of a preview of things to come as you can check out both trailers below and find out about both games. If the pattern for these releases holds true, expect both around maybe late-April.

Fantasian: Fantasian is a new RPG set against a spectacular backdrop made from over 150 handmade dioramas that blends physical environments and 3D characters. The tale begins in a realm governed by machines. Within this multi-dimensional universe, the balance of "Chaos and Order" becomes a key factor in the struggle for these realms and the machinations of the gods who wish to control them. Players will assume the role of the game's protagonist, Leo, who awakens from a massive explosion only to find himself lost in a strange land with only one memory left to him. As players set out on a journey to reclaim Leo's memories, they will unravel the mysteries of the bizarre mechanical infection slowly engulfing all that is known to mankind. The captivating story is written by Sakaguchi and is complimented by a sweeping soundtrack by celebrated Final Fantasy composer, Nobuo Uematsu.

Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker: Wonderbox sets players on an exciting action-adventure journey, and introduces them to an ever-expanding platform where players can make and share their own adventures with friends and family. Wonderbox taps into gamers' creative and explorative minds, delivering an endless field for imaginative play. In the game, players traverse beautiful screen-sized dioramas, each box carefully-crafted spaces where the adventure flows. They'll face a path full of challenges, enemies, puzzles, and platforms. The challenges, like the boxes, are limitless. Players can grab their friends, create a party and have a blast exploring together. In the Creator Mode, players will have all the tools they need to easily build their own adventures: blocks, characters, and items like swords and grappling hooks. Each comes with set behaviors and allows players to easily create game content using the same tools that the developers use themselves. See how blocks magically combine into stunning structures to build environments, give life to customized characters, hide treasures, place enemies, and design encounters. Building is made easy for players to publish and share their new adventures with friends and players around the world.