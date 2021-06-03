Fornite On PC Will Be Getting A Visual Upgrade In Season Seven

Epic Games revealed this morning that when Season 7 of Chapter 2 launches in Fortnite on PC, it will come with a major visual upgrade. The new additions will be lumped into the Version 17.00 update for the game, which will enhance everything about the island, the characters, weapons, animations, and more. For example, sometimes in the distance, you'll see darkened clouds with a storm on the way. In this update, those clouds will be more prominent and visually stunning. Weapons will have a bigger pop to them, characters will be greater defined, and battle sequences will look afar more insane than normal.

That being said, once these go into effect, there will be a new set of system requirements to see it all. Epic Games has provided players with a list of what they'll need for the bare minimum all the way to "Epic settings" to get the most out of it. We have that info for you here as we now count down the days to the launch of Season 7.