Forspoken Receives New Cinematic Trailer Ahead Of Launch Before they launch the game, Square Enix has released a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming title, Forspoken.

Square Enix dropped a brand new trailer today for the game Forspoken as we get a new cinematic look at the game. This has been one of those titles we've seen a lot from over the past year or so, but we have yet to really dive into it because the release date was so far off. In fact, we're still more than two weeks out from it, as the game won't be out until January 24th, 2023. But to tide us over until then, the company has released this new trailer going us a better idea of the story at hand, as well as a glimpse into the world of Athia. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom.

"Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia. A magical, sentient bracelet is inexplicably wrapped around her arm, and Frey discovers the ability to cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the sprawling landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames her new golden companion "Cuff" and sets off to find a way home. Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent matriarchs, called Tantas, until a devastating blight relentlessly corrupted everything it touched."

"The Break transformed animals into beasts, men into monsters, and rich landscapes into four dangerous realms. At the center of their shattered domains, the Tantas now rule as maddened and evil sorceress. Unaffected by the Break and desperate for answers, Frey reluctantly agrees to help the last remaining citizens of Athia who see her as their only hope. Frey's journey through this strange and treacherous land will take her deep into the heart of corruption where she must battle monstrous creatures, confront the powerful Tantas, and uncover secrets that awaken something much more from within."