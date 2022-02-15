Fortnite Adds New Gyro & Flick Stick Controls To The Game

Epic Games has added some new mechanics to Fortnite today as players now have the option for Gyro and Flick Stick controls. Probably one of the oddest sets of requests players have had for a while in the game, the developers have added both of them into the new v19.30 update that went live today, giving you two new options of how to control your character and how they operate. The first is pretty easy to explain, especially for Nintendo Switch owners who use gyro controls in a number of different games, as the controller itself will dictate where you're looking and aiming at any given moment.

The Flick Stick, however, will be a new and helpful addition to many players as it will give you greater control over your camera in third-person and allow you to get a lay of the land. You can read more about both below and check out a video for it too, while the company lays out more in their latest blog.

Gyro: Enable or disable gyro controls in the "Touch and Motion" tab of the settings. Do this by toggling "Gyro Aiming" to either on or off. When on, you'll be able to control the camera by turning the controller. This offers more precision than standard stick aiming, but it doesn't have to replace it entirely. Usually, players will still use the right stick for most camera control while using gyro aiming for finer adjustments that are difficult to do with a thumbstick.

Flick Stick: Found in the "Touch and Motion" tab as well, turn on flick stick so that when you point the right stick in a certain direction in Fortnite, the camera will quickly flick to face that direction. Since this means you can no longer aim up or down with the right stick, this requires gyro aiming to be enabled. Flick stick is generally recommended for experienced gyro players, but some new gyro players get a hold of it quickly.