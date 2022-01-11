Fortnite Adds New Weather Conditions: Tornadoes & Lightning

Epic Games has released a brand new update into Fortnite with new weather conditions as players will have to deal with tornadoes and lightning. The team has added these conditions to spice things up a bit as they will throw everything about your strategy out the window. However, if you're good enough to play into it, you can use the weather to your advantage. The team also has taken a weapon it of the vault as the Flare Gun has returned to the weapons list. We have more details from the devs below along with short info on a new event with Tornado Week, which starts next Monday.

Fortnite Weather Explained

If you see a tornado start to form, that's no signal to flee. Instead, run into it as a swirling escape strategy! You'll spin round and round 'til you choose to glide to safety — or if you stay spinning long enough — 'til the twister spits you out. Don't worry: you won't take fall damage if you get hurled. If you see a dark cloud start to form, that's not necessarily a signal to flee either. Sure, the lightning from it deals a small amount of damage (and sets the surrounding area on fire) but the power of its shock gives players a temporary speed boost. How to increase your chance of getting struck by lightning? Jump into a body of water beneath the cloud, or reach the highest land point under it! Lightning doesn't strike twice back-to-back — once you've been struck, lightning won't strike you again right after.

Flare Gun Unvaulted

Don't leave it up to just lightning to start fires. With this hotfix, the Flare Gun has been unvaulted! So now in addition to Firefly Jars, you can spark Flare Guns to make use of spreading flames. Find Flare Guns in Chests, on the ground, and from Supply Drops!

Tornado Week

The cyclones are at high intensity to mark this climate shake-up. In Tornado Week, running from now to January 17 at 9 AM ET, there's a higher percent chance you'll encounter tornadoes around the Island for their debut. The wind is at your back!