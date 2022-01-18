Fortnite Brings In Klombos In Latest Battle Royale Update

Epic Games has dropped a new update into Fortnite today as they have brought about Klombos and more into battle royale. Version 19.10 has added a few familiar things back into the game, chief among them is that the classic location Tilted Towers has been brought back from being exploded into pieces and reassembled back onto this current map. The team has also kicked the vault back open again and brought back the Grenade Launcher, but not the classic version you may remember as this one has gotten a few adjustments. The big one is that projectiles now explode after their first bounce and fire more directly at the target. There's also a new Crowning Achievement Emote for you to snag if you want it. But the other big addition is the new Klombos creatures stomping around the island who can actually help you out.

It's been long theorized there was a large creature on the Island, but alas, it hasn't been found. Until now! And it's actually no "it"— there's more than one stomping around the Island. Don't worry, though. Despite their enormous size, these creatures called Klombos are completely peaceful. (Unless provoked, but still.) How can these gentle giants help you in battle? Ascend their tails to get to the blowhole on their heads, then get launched a great distance upwards to escape a tricky situation. They've also been known to sneeze out items after snacking a bit! The Klombo diet is very diverse — they'll eat just about anything you throw in front of them. But what they love most is Klomberries! Pick these fruits from small bushes around the Island, then throw one near a Klombo to lead it your way. Remember: after Klombos snack a bit, items spout out! Have you accidentally (or purposefully…) provoked a Klombo? Calm its rage with none other than a Klomberry. Fun fact: Klomberries also have nutritional value for non-Klombos. Consume one for a bump in Effective Health!