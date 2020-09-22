Fortnite Celebrates Rocket League's PTP Launch With Llama-Rama Event

Epic Games is celebrating Psyonix's recent move to make Rocket League free-to-play by throwing a special event in Fortnite. Both games have the distinction of allowing cross-play across multiple platforms so that everyone can get in on the action no matter what system they use. Now that the game is free and accessible to everyone, Epic is throwing a little bash they call Llama-Rama. Basically you'll have a chance to go into both games and finish special challenges, unlocking items for both games. We have the list of tasks you can do over the next five weeks below as you'll have to go into one game to unlock the item for the other game and vice versa. Good luck to all of you!

Start your engines, collect some boost, and earn rewards! Rocket League players will get Fortnite-themed items as they complete Llama-Rama Challenges in Rocket League. Additionally, Fortnite players will receive Rocket League-themed items in Fortnite as part of the same Challenges. CHALLENGE 1: LLAMAS, START YOUR ENGINES! Rocket League Challenge: Play an Online Match in Any Playlist. Rocket League Reward: Llama Flyer Antenna. Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Spray.

CHALLENGE 2 – FLAGGED FOR VICTORY Rocket League Challenge: Win 1 Online Match in Casual with the Llama Antenna. Rocket League Reward: Top Llama Topper. Fortnite Reward: Holodata Drop Contrail.

CHALLENGE 3 – TOP OF THE WORLD Rocket League Challenge: Get 5 goals, saves, or assists with the Llama Topper. Rocket League Reward: Loot Llama Octane Decal. Fortnite Reward: Rocket Groove Music Track.

CHALLENGE 4 – AN EPIC ENDEAVOR Rocket League Challenge: Win 5 Online Matches in Any Playlist with the Llama Decal (Octane). Rocket League Reward: Llama Wheels. Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Emoticon.

CHALLENGE 5 – LLAMA LEGEND Rocket League Challenge: Get MVP in any Online Match with the Llama Wheels. Rocket League Reward: Battle Bus + Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Audio. Fortnite Reward: Octane RL Backbling + style variant.

