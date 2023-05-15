Fortnite Champion Series Global Championship Happening In Denmark Looking to attend the Fortnite Champion Series Global Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark? Tickets went on sale this week.

Epic Games have officially opened up ticket sales for the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Global Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event is set to take place from October 13th-15th at the Royal Arena, as the event will be the culmination of everything players have been working toward throughout this season. We're still five months out, so it's pretty easy for them to get a sold-out showcase. But what kind of event we'll have to look forward to is still being determined as we speak with various tournaments and structured finals being put into place. We got more info on the event below.

"The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for another year in a revamped structure consisting of 4 online Majors that culminate with the 2023 FNCS Global Championship on 13-15 October in Copenhagen, Denmark. Celebrate the best players from around the world as they compete to be crowned FNCS champions and a share of the $4,000,000 prize pool. Tickets are available in either 1-day passes or weekend tickets (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) for fans looking to attend the 2023 FNCS Global Championship in-person. 1-day passes range from $40-70, whereas weekend tickets range from $70-100.

FNCS will be returning this year in a duos format for 2023. At the end of each weekly FNCS Major 1 competition, every duo that competed will be awarded Series Points based on their performance and results. The top 40 duos that earned the highest cumulative points on the Series Leaderboard across three weeks will advance to the FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals. The FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals will be held in March 2023. Duos with the highest cumulative points on the applicable FNCS Major 1 Grand Finals leaderboard will win a piece of the $2M prize pool, and the best in each region will advance to the FNCS Global Championship 2023. The FNCS Majors will be broadcast across multiple platforms in 2023.