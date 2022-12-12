Fortnite Partners With MrBeast For $1M Prize Competition

Epic Games has announced that they've formed a new partnership with MrBeast for a brand new $1M Fortnite competition. The event will be called MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge, and it will take place on December 17th, 2022. The goal of the event is to have the highest Score at the end of the challenge, which will score you one million dollars from the company. In order to earn points, you will have to avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges in a specific time period. The total Score of your best five matches (which you can play as much as you'd like) will determine your results. We got the details of the event along with more info on item drops specifically for this challenge.

"On December 13 at 9 AM ET, you'll notice the MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge island go live. Made by creator team Atlas Creative, this island will host the challenge starting December 17 at 12 PM ET. In this MrBeast-inspired experience, avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges to earn "Score." Earn as much Score as you can before time runs out in the match. MrBeast's Extreme Survival Challenge runs from 12 PM ET to 3 PM ET on December 17, and will be available in the "Fortnite Competitive" row in Discover. You can play as many matches as you want during this time. After the challenge concludes, the Score of your best match (the match you got the most Score in) will determine your placement. The player with the highest Score will earn one million dollars (USD)!"

"You don't have to earn the highest Score to be a winner, however. The top 100,000 players at the conclusion of the tournament (the 100,000 players with the highest Score) will get the golden Beast Brella Umbrella. Because the island goes live on December 13, you'll have time to practice before the challenge starts on December 17! The island will be accessible from the Discover screen as well as from the island code 7990-6907-8565."