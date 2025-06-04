Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, star wars

Fortnite Reveals Star Wars Galactic Battle For Season Ender

Fortnite has two major milestones happening this week. as thet kick off the end event for Star Wars, and its arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2

Article Summary Fortnite launches on Nintendo Switch 2 with 60 FPS, enhanced visuals, and full mouse control support.

Star Wars: Galactic Battle live event hits June 7, letting players attack the Death Star in style.

Earn special Star Wars rewards like the Assault on the Death Star Loading Screen just by logging in.

Take command of Star Destroyers in Battle Royale with new rift gate gameplay from May 29 onward.

Epic Games revealed two major milestones happening for Fortnite this week, as the game will arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2, and shortly after, the Star Wars content launches its final event. So first up, starting today, the game will be available on Nintendo Switch 2, and with that comes some changes to gameplay, including how to use the mouse controls. We have some details here, and the rest is on their blog. Meanwhile, on June 7, Star Wars: Death Star Sabotage kicks off as a final massive conflict with as many lightsabers, Jedi, and pew-pew noises as you can handle in Battle Royale. We have more details from a totally different blog about that below as well.

Fortnite x Star Wars: Death Star Sabotage

It's time to get organized. Intel states that you'll have a short window of time on June 7 when the Death Star will be most susceptible to attack. The event starts June 7 at 2 PM ET, but we recommend getting there early! Death Star Sabotage will be a tile in the top row of Discover starting at 12 PM ET. Jump in and pilot an X-wing or Imperial TIE fighter while you get ready for the event to begin — once the countdown reaches zero, you'll be on your way to Death Star Sabotage! Invite your friends: the event supports parties of up to four players!

Steel Yourself for the Sabotage

Before the Death Star Sabotage, the Galactic Battle approaches its end with special log-in rewards for all players. Log into Fortnite between June 3 at 9 AM ET and June 10 at 9 AM ET to immediately receive the Assault on the Death Star Loading Screen and Captain Phasma's personal melee weapon: the Quicksilver Baton Spear Pickaxe! Can't wait for the event? Squad up and take over a Star Destroyer in the meantime…

Star Destroyer Bombardment

There's no hiding from the awesome power of a Star Destroyer's Turbolaser. Luckily, the power is in your hands! Starting May 29 with the release of v35.20, a rift gate will spawn in Battle Royale and Zero Build matches. Be the first to find and use it, and you'll be transported to the capital ship (along with any teammates) where you'll be able to rain down destruction from above! Players on the ground below will see the Star Destroyer slowly strafing in a straight path overhead. Its cannons instantly destroy structures and deal significant damage to anyone struck by a direct hit, so be careful if you weren't lucky enough to become a pilot! When the ship reaches the end of its path, its pilots will be ejected and rift back to the battlefield.

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch 2

Fortnite comes to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. In some places, that's TODAY. In other places, it's just one more sleep! Let's get right into what you want to know:

60 FPS!

Higher resolution (2176×1224 docked, 1600×900 undocked)

Greater view distances (See more things in the distance!)

Higher-quality textures, higher-quality shadows, and higher-quality water rendering (nice water)

Clothing physics enabled

The Replay system is here — relive your best Battle Royale matches from another perspective!

Capture video clips using the Capture button

GameChat supported — stream your Fortnite gameplay with up to three other friends

For the hardcore tech folks: full "desktop" renderer, high-detail geometry, distance field ambient occlusion in docked mode, shadow casting point lights, high-quality effects

Mouse controls supported with Joy-Con 2 (Starting June 7)

Mouse Controls

Mouse controls with Joy-Con 2 controllers unlock with patch 36.00 on June 7. You'll be able to aim using one or both of the Joy-Con 2 controllers as a mouse, plus navigate the UI! With mouse controls, the right analog stick will be disabled, and you'll rotate your character by using the selected Joy-Con 2 controller(s) as a mouse. There'll be a cursor visible while navigating the UI. If using the right or both controllers as a mouse, the ZR button will be treated as "primary click." If using the left controller as a mouse, ZL will be treated as primary click. You'll be able to enable mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2 by:

Going to the Settings in the Lobby or while playing Fortnite Battle Royale. Navigating to the Mouse tab. Selecting Right, Left, or Both under "Mouse Controls."

If you're using Left mouse controls, we recommend you also enable the Swap Movement Thumbstick setting. This will have your character move with the right thumbstick instead of the left thumbstick, generally making things smoother for left-handed players. Mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2 will be usable in all Fortnite Battle Royale experiences on June 7:

Battle Royale

Zero Build – Battle Royale

Team Rumble

Reload

Reload – Zero Build

Fortnite OG

Fortnite OG Zero Build

