Fortnite To Hold Short Nite Film Festival In Party Royale

Party Royale in Fortnite is getting a slight reprieve in the form of a film festival with the debit of Short Nite. Starting on February 20th, Party Royale will be turned into one giant drive-thru as they will feature 12 acclaimed animated short films on the big screen for players and their friends to dive into and enjoy without any combat or weird challenges to do. What's more, starting the day before Short Nite on February 19th, the developers will offer a brand new Jumbo Popcorn Emote, which will be available in the Item Shop shop for you to snag so you can complete the viewing experience. Honestly, that emote should be free, but that's just our opinion. Here's more details on the event.

The film festival starts February 20th, 2021 at 2 PM ET and continuously runs until February 21st, 2021, at 2 PM ET. Anyone can squad up to meet other Fortnite players at the Big Screen in Party Royale to enjoy Short Nite or watch the shorts via Picture-in-Picture while playing. Party Royale continues to be an experimental and evolving space in Fortnite where players can relax and play minigames, attend concerts, or just hang out with their friends. The films were made by creators and directors from around the world, and feature several award winning shorts, including winners of the Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Emmys. One of those films is Bench, which is currently long-listed for a BAFTA and will be playing as part of Short Nite. Rich Webber, the award winning director behind the film, is currently supporting the film's debut globally and said "Seeing Bench's warm global reception since its debut has been a standout achievement this past year. We're very excited to share the film inside Fortnite and contribute to the magic of a short film festival in Party Royale."