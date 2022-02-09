Fortnite Unveils Champion Series Chapter 3 Season 1

Epic Games announced the latest edition of the Fortnite Champion Series as Chapter 3 Season 1 will kick off shortly. The company revealed their plans in a new blog this week as they will be starting the latest round of competition on February 17th, 2022. Everyone who competes in the tournament will be vying for a slice of the prize pool, which as of when we're writing this, comes to a total of $3,008,500. We got the details of how things will go starting next week .

QUALIFIERS (FEBRUARY 17-18 & FEBRUARY 19-20)

We're keeping the same number of Qualifiers as last season, but in the new Duos format, we have increased the number of teams that directly qualify for Finals. The top eight teams from each Qualifier will advance directly to the Fortnite Champion Series Finals.

SEMI-FINALS (FEBRUARY 24-27)

Semi-Finals will also work slightly differently this FNCS season. Achieving a Victory Royale in any single-lobby tournament match is a pinnacle Fortnite achievement. We're excited to deliver more Victory Royale focused action this season along with rewarding consistent performance. For any Session, you'll either need to win a game, or be one of the top six most consistent teams during that Session to advance to the Finals.

Only the top 50 teams from the Series Point Leaderboard will compete during Session 1 in each region. Session 1 will consist of five matches, and 11 teams from this Session will advance to the Finals (5 Victory Royale winners and top 6 consistent teams). Session 2 will fill the 11 vacant team spots with the 51st-61st teams on the Series Point Leaderboard. This new 50-team lobby will also run five matches and advance 11 teams to the Finals. (5 Victory Royale winners and top 6 consistent teams). Session 3 will fill the new 11 vacant team spots with the 62nd-72nd teams on the Series Point Leaderboard. This new 50-team lobby will compete across six matches and advance 12 total teams to the Finals. (6 Victory Royale winners and top 6 consistent teams). Here's a condensed description of how Finals advancement works for each day:

Session 1: 5 Matches; 2.5 Hours; 1st – 50th on the Series Points Leaderboard

Session 2: 5 Matches; 2.5 Hours; 1st – 61st on the Series Points Leaderboard

Session 3: 6 Matches; 3 Hours; 1st – 72nd on the Series Points Leaderboard

FINALS (MARCH 5-6)

The FNCS Finals will be a similar format as previous seasons, but with the new Match Point variable. A team can end the competition early by earning 500 total points and 3 Victory Royales. Once a team has met both of these thresholds, it will be declared the FNCS Champions. If no team meets both of these thresholds by the end of 12 games, the Finals will play out exactly how it has the past few seasons. Match Point will be extremely challenging to achieve, and is only reserved for a completely dominant performance for the first iteration.