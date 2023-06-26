Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: barbie, Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 5 Releases New Exclusive Barbie Content

Now you can get a little more Barbie in your video games as Forza Horizon 5 is dropping new content, along with a special Xbox giveaway.

Xbox Game Studios have released new content for Forza Horizon 5, as they have collaborated with the new Barbie movie for some fun additions. The details came down on Xbox Wire this morning, as two new cards will be added to the game in the form of Ken's Hummer and Barbie's Corvette. What's more, the company will be doing a special giveaway featuring several dolls that have been given a gamer look, and a special DreamHouse with a Barbie-themed Xbox and controller covers. We got more details from the website below, as the content is available today!

"Barbie is driven by her various ambitions, and she always does it in style. The film sees Barbie hit the road in a classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette — painted her signature pink hue, of course — while Ken cruises alongside in a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Now, Forza Horizon 5 players can join them in virtual versions of both cars. Racing at the intersection of style, speed and self-expression, "Barbie" fans new and old can find the inspiration to follow their own road and get in the game. Everyone who plays Forza Horizon 5 will be gifted these themed cars — just download them from the in-game Message Center and they will appear in your garage, ready for racing – even if you don't live in Barbie Land."

"When everybody plays, we all win! Like the cinematic Barbie Land, Xbox is a community made better by how inclusive it is. To celebrate our commitment to being a place for everyone, we've rounded up ten Barbie dolls that are reflective of the Barbie line, which is the most diverse doll line on the market. We outfitted them with the latest Xbox Gear fashion, as well as accessories, including an Xbox Series S console, Wireless Controller and an Adaptive Controller. Fans can win the dolls as part of an international sweepstakes. From her DreamHouse to her dream closet, Barbie's iconic style is unmatched. Now, you can bring her fashion-forward genius to your gaming setup with interchangeable Xbox Wireless Controller faceplates ​designed after Barbie and Ken's distinct on-screen outfits. Or go for a complete remodel — in one of our most playful custom console designs in recent years, we're giving away an Xbox Series S that has been built into the glamorous Barbie DreamHouse. Fans have a chance to win these starting on July 10 on @Xbox and Microsoft Rewards."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!