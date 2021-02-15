Four Vintage Fossil Pokémon Cards Can Be Part of Your Collection

Sometimes, it seems that Pokémon card collecting is all about the chase. Looking around the community, it can often feel like everyone is after a Charizard. When they're talking about vintage cards, it's Base Set Charizard this, Dark Charizard that, Blaine's Charizard over here, Shining Charizard over there. When they're talking about modern cards, it's Shiny Charizard V this, Rainbow Rare Charizard VMAX that, etcetera etcetera. The truth is, though, every set is filled with amazing cards and beautiful artwork, from the common cards to the holo rares. For example, take a look at the below holos from the Fossil set. We have Lapras, Ditto, Hypno, and Zapdos. Each of these cards is iconic pieces of Pokémon TCG history and, though they may not have the fire-breathing lizard, just imaging the hype of pulling one of these back in the day! Fossil itself is one of the most interesting sets, as it focuses on… well, fossil Pokémon such as Aerodactyl, Kabutops, and more. In addition to those, there are just some awesome cards here featuring the Generation One Pokémon in all of their glory.

Pokémon Unlimited Fossil Set Rare Hologram Trading Cards Group of 4 (Wizards of the Coast, 1999) CGC Graded.

The Fossil Set was the third set to be released for the widely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game and the set included a total of 62 cards. Here we have a group of 4 unlimited holographic cards from the Fossil Set that include Ditto #3 (Ex/NM 6), Hypno #8 (Excellent+ 5.5), Lapras #10 (Ex/NM+ 6.5), and Zapdos #15 (Ex/NM+ 6.5). The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori, Mitsuhiro Arita, and Keiji Kinebuchi. Not listed on the SMR Price Guide

If you're looking to bid on these Pokémon cards from the Fossil expansion, you can stake your claim over at Heritage Auctions right now. I wish you the best of luck, fellow collectors.