iam8bit Announces Blue Prince PlayStation 5 Physical Edition

Blue Prince has a new special edition coming out via iam8bit, as PlayStation 5 players will get a physical edition with tons of goodies

Article Summary Blue Prince gets a PlayStation 5 physical edition via iam8bit, packed with exclusive collectibles and extras.

The physical edition includes a special slipcase, a detailed Mount Holly poster, and a digital soundtrack download.

Fans can grab collectible keychains, a Basement Key Replica, enamel pins, a luxury notebook, and The Red Prince book.

The ultimate Commissary Bundle offers every collectible plus the game for dedicated Blue Prince enthusiasts.

iam8bit is working with Dogubomb and Raw Fury for a new special edition of Blue Prince, as they have revealed a PlayStation 5 Physical Edition. This is basically what you would expect from the company, as they will have the game in a special slip case with a poster inside and the game on disc, along with a code to download the game's soundtrack in case you can't get enough of it, solving puzzles for hours. The team are also releasing special items that you can get outside of the physical edition, which we have the details for below. Everything is up for pre-order except a couple of different editions, as they will all be released on November 21, 2025.

Blue Prince PlayStation 5 Physical Edition

The iam8bit Exclusive Edition includes Blue Prince for PlayStation 5 in a sleek, snug-fitting o-sleeve designed just for this release. Inside, fans will also find an 18"x12" fold-out poster of the legendary Mount Holly, rendered in its full, mysterious grandeur. To round it out, every day-one edition includes a download code for the game's ambient digital soundtrack, perfect for solving puzzles, deep focus sessions or simply setting a dreamy vibe.

Collectibles

Blue Prince Keychain Blind Bag – One of twelve collectible keychains, crafted directly from in-game 3D models, with varying levels of rarity. Order a Single Key for $14.99 or a 6-Key Bundle featuring six unique keys for $88.88.

One of twelve collectible keychains, crafted directly from in-game 3D models, with varying levels of rarity. Order a Single Key for $14.99 or a 6-Key Bundle featuring six unique keys for $88.88. Basement Key Replica – A loyal recreation of the in-game item, crafted using the actual 3D models seen on your screen, for $46.00.

A loyal recreation of the in-game item, crafted using the actual 3D models seen on your screen, for $46.00. Mount Holly & Rogue Moon Pin Set – High-quality hard enamel pins emblazoned with the striking symbols hidden around the ever-shifting mansion, built to brave the elements while adorning your lapel, backpack, or pin board, for $19.99.

High-quality hard enamel pins emblazoned with the striking symbols hidden around the ever-shifting mansion, built to brave the elements while adorning your lapel, backpack, or pin board, for $19.99. Mount Holly Estate Notebook – A luxe faux-leather hardcover notebook designed for the most meticulous of note-takers, for $19.99.

A luxe faux-leather hardcover notebook designed for the most meticulous of note-takers, for $19.99. The Red Prince – A faithful recreation of Marion Marigold's beloved children's book from the game, hard-bound with cloth-like paper wrapping, for $29.99.

For the most devoted fans, the Commissary Bundle offers the full experience for $149.99, including the PlayStation 5 Exclusive Edition, one of the 12 collectible keychains, Basement Key Replica, Mount Holly & Rogue Moon Pin Set, Mount Holly Estate Notebook, The Red Prince and a $10 coupon toward a future Blue Prince product.

