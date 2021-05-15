Fractured Veil Will Be Coming To Early Access… In 2022

Paddle Creek Games announced today that they will be launching Fractured Veil into Steam Early Access… next year. The game has basically been sitting in development for over two years now, as the team is bringing you a survival game set in a future Hawaii that has been ravaged by time, technology, and mutants. But it's been pretty slow going with the pandemic not helping them. So the game will be coming out in Early Access, but right now, it's been scheduled for Q2 2022. So another full year before we'll be able to try it out. We'll see if anything changes in that time, but for now, that's where development stands.

One hundred years after a teleportation system fractured reality and caused a global apocalypse, Maui's not much of a tourist destination anymore. Horrific mutants roam the Valley Isle's breathtaking beaches and tropical forests. The only non-mutated humans on the deserted island awaken in a facility created by a shadowy tech company. The good news: each time they die, they resurrect as a new clone. The bad news: being killed by mutants still hurts!

Make the most out of life in a fallen paradise alongside hundreds of other cloned survivors. Scour the dense 64 square kilometer map for valuable crafting resources, potential allies, and loot-filled dungeons full of useful items and challenging foes. Lay down roots by creating a base with an intuitive building interface for much-needed shelter from the elements, mutants, and less-than-friendly fellow clones. Claim land by building upgradeable totems capable of protecting structures and hard-earned loot while offline. In Fractured Veil, fun comes first. Forget turning off the game then coming back later only to find hours of work stolen or destroyed.

Forge alliances with fellow tropical wastelanders and venture into NPC-controlled safe zones to take on quests and trade with vendors. Complete multi-step quests to learn more about the local culture and strange circumstances that led to civilization's downfall alone or with allies. Earn experience to unlock talents that increase stamina, health, and crafting abilities that might just make surviving another night a possibility.

Those tempted to make other survivors' lives hell should note: someone's always watching. AI-controlled drones patrol the map, broadcasting the action to the official Fractured Veil website, Twitch, and Steam pages. Tune in to catch up on events happening around the in-game multiverse, like deadly dungeon runs with top streamers or all-out wars between clone groups. Then hop into a veil and travel to another reality to experience life on a different server, complete with different loot.