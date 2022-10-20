Free Fire Celebrates Booyah Day 2022 This Weekend

Garena will be celebrating Booyah Day 2022 in Free Fire this weekend as they have an event and a music video on the way. On October 22nd, a new music video titled "Feel The Fire" will drop in the game, serving as an encouragement to players to "unlock one's potential and self-discovery." Favorite characters such as Kelly, Tatsuya, and Kapella fight through their personal struggles to achieve success throughout the video as well. The game will also launch a new time-limited mode called Coin Clash, serving as a condensed version of the battle royale mode with items already equipped when they spawn. You'll collect coins to purchase stronger equipment at Airdrop Vending Machines and fight others to become the sole survivor. We got more details on the event below!

Unlocking Booyah Day 2022 Rewards

"Leading up to the peak of Booyah Day, players will be treated to a whole new look and feel with in-game reskins of Spawn Island, Social Island, and Lobby. Additionally, players will get to explore the special Booyah Day interface as they work to unlock their potential in five abilities — Assault, Range, Technique, Exploration, and Teamwork. With each completed task, players will obtain stars that contribute towards earning progress rewards which include a t-shirt, grenade, sports car, lootbox, and more. Ranking rewards are also up for grabs based on performance within friend leaderboards and the weekend pool list.

From now till October 27, players can also be featured on the Booyah Leaderboard and win interesting rewards such as a monster truck and pet food. Based on players' in-game match performance, Booyah Leaderboard will be divided into five different ranks, with the higher ranks receiving greater rewards."

Find Your Personal Style This Booyah Day

"This Booyah Day, players can look forward to exploring their personal styles across different fashion in-game events. Since October 12, fans and players have been able to express their unique styles with Free Fire's first in-game Trend+ brand – Potential."

Free Fire's First-Ever Trend+ Brand: Potential

"Potential was created to embody this year's Booyah Day message of embracing each player's journey rather than the destination and learning more about themselves along the way. A brand that started out as an underdog in the fashion industry, Potential's rise to fame is an inspirational story for all players. Continuing to inspire players all over the world, the brand now seeks to incorporate its journey to success into its clothing, empowering players to unleash their potential in style."

"Concurrently, players are free to design their own magazine covers for selected avatars using a wide variety of stickers, backgrounds, filters, and costumes, through the My FF Style web event. Items from the FF CO-LAB: Booyah Creators collection can also be redeemed using tokens earned from completing daily missions. This web event, which runs throughout the whole of October, rewards participating players with a limited-edition Free Fire bat. Players are also encouraged to showcase their unique My FF Style content in-game or on social media, as well as interact with other players' custom designs."