Free Fire World Series 2022 Set To Return In November

Garena announced today that the Free Fire World Series would return for 2022 as it will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, this November. The event will take place from November 25th-26th, in person with an audience, with all qualifying teams vying for the title and a slice of the prize pool. The first day will primarily focus on the Play-ins, while day two will play host to the Finals throughout the entire day, and most likely will come with its own share of announcements for the months ahead when the game goes into 2023. While the specifics of why Bangkok was chosen were not revealed, it may have a little something to do with the fact that it is the home country of the last two champions: Attack All Around (FFWS 2022 Sentosa champion) and EVOS Phoenix (FFWS 2021 SG champion), previously known as Phoenix Force.

There will be a little bit of a lead-up to the event, which you'll be able to watch all of the action, including the FFWS 2022 on YouTube. Here's some additional details from the organizers.

