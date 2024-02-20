Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Coriolis: The Great Dark, TTRPG

Free League Publishing Announces Coriolis: The Great Dark

Free League Publishing has a new TTRPG in the works as Coriolis: The Great Dark has been announced with a crowdfunding campaign on the way. Designed by FLP's Kosta Kostulas, Nils Karlén, and Martin Grip, this is an all-new sci-fi title based in space that centers around exploring the vast unknown, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and having adventures on the edge of the galaxy and beyond. The game was built using the Year Zero engine, which came about last year after the whole debacle over 5E. The game will be launching a Kickstarter on March 198 to get funding to publish the Core Rules book, as well as the first boxed campaign, The Flowers Of Algorab. We have more details for you below and a intro video as well.

Coriolis: The Great Dark

Coriolis: The Great Dark launches you into a desolate part of space – The Lost Horizon. Here, a fledgling human civilization who fled war tries to stake out a new life in a harsh environment while expeditions are sent out into deep space to find resources for survival and valuable artifacts. As explorers in forgotten star systems, players will partake in expeditions on mighty Greatships and venture into old ruins after a long-lost civilization of God-like beings. Coriolis: The Great Dark is a game about Hope and enduring against all odds. The RPG will showcase the all-new setting as well as mechanics – with themes like exploration, sense-of-wonder, sci-fi action, and faction intrigue. The rules will include explorer generation, combat, exploration, and expeditions. A boxed campaign set entitled The Flowers of Algorab will also be part of the Kickstarter and delivered alongside the core game.

Year Zero Engine

The rules of the game are based on the acclaimed Year Zero Engine, used in award-winning games such as the Alien The Roleplaying Game, Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Tales From the Loop RPG, The Walking Dead Universe RPG, and the upcoming The Electric State RPG, but uniquely tailored for this new game. As part of the new release, Free League will create a new free and open license for third-party content for Coriolis: The Great Dark as well as Coriolis – The Third Horizon. Using this license, all creators will have an irrevocable, worldwide, and royalty-free right to freely create, produce, and sell content and expansions for both games and their settings.

