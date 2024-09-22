Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Freedom Wars Remastered

Freedom Wars Remastered Announced For January 2025

Bandai Namco is bringing back one of theor popular modern titles, as Freedom Wars Remastered will arrive for PC and consoles in January 2025

Remastered with 4K resolution, 60fps, and enhanced graphics and audio for a modern gaming experience.

Gameplay upgrades include overhauled weapon crafting, new difficulty settings, and more.

Supports up to four-player online co-op as Sinners fight to reduce prison time in Panopticons.

Bandai Namco is bringing back one of their more popular titles from the past decade, as Freedom Wars Remastered will be released for PC and consoles next year. This is a complete rework of the original 2014 title, with all new graphics and audio, along with some fixed gameplay and other additional content added to make this the most complete version of the title. We have more info and a trailer here as the game will arrive on January 9, 2025.

Freedom Wars Remastered

In the distant future, humanity is in a struggle to survive. Pollution has devastated the planet, and the remnants of humanity are divided amongst city-sized prisons called Panopticons. So scarce are resources that living itself is a crime, and those born are immediately given a million years of prison time. Dubbed "Sinners" the only option other than awaiting death in prison is to fight for freedom with allies for resources, to rescue citizens from abduction by rival enemies, or take up arms against other enemy Sinners.

Freedom Wars Remastered brings enhancements such as 4K resolution, upgraded textures, and 60fps performance on PlayStation and PC via Steam, an overhauled weapon crafting system, and other gameplay upgrades, as well as adding difficulty settings. In gameplay that stays true to the widely acclaimed original, players must venture forth into combat to survive. Fortunately, they are given Thorn weapons to help traverse the world and subdue enemies. Thorns allow for fluid three-dimensional movement by jumping and grabbing onto terrain. Players can choose weapons with unique abilities to either set traps, provide healing or increase defense. Thorns can also subdue enemies, even severing limbs or arms for additional resources. As players try to reduce their prison sentence, materials scrounged or taken from fallen enemies on the battlefield can be used to upgrade weapons.

The Panopticon is its own entity – players will come to understand and navigate through their prison environment and use Entitlement Points earned from volunteering for combat to claim new rights from their wardens, such as the ability to run for five seconds or to recline while seated. The wardens are fully customizable android accessories that can even accompany players into battle under their ever-watchful eyes. The Panopticon's community of prisoners will be crucial to survival…missions support up to four Sinners, either AI-controlled NPCs or with other players in online co-op. Band together to take on more difficult combat missions, and gradually reduce the million years of incarceration in a life-or-death fight for freedom.

