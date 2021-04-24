Friendship Day Is Happening Today In Pokémon GO

Friendship Day is happening this morning in Pokémon GO. Today, Saturday, April 24th, 2021 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time there will be Grass-types spawning in abundance and Friendship bonuses will be active in the game. Let's take a look at the details.

Here's everything we know from the Pokémon GO blog:

Features: Various Grass-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild.

While it is not mentioned here, a Spanish-language Pokémon GO ad specifically listed Sewaddle as a featured spawn. This will come as a happy surprise to some trainers, as this species has been made fairly rare after its 2020 rollout.

Complete the Friendship Day Collection Challenge before the event concludes to earn 175,000 XP!

This is actually more XP than this Challenge was originally set to give, so this is something to be ready for. Get your Lucky Eggs going!

Green confetti will be appearing on the map in celebration of Grass-type Pokémon!

This always feels special. It's aesthetic only, sure, but hey — it's nice.

Bonuses You'll have an increased chance of receiving a Lucky Pokémon when you complete a trade with a friend. Please note that this bonus will be active until 5:00 p.m. local time on the day of the event.

Very nice, and it's good to see that this extends beyond the event. Lucky Pokémon is one of the major benefits of trading, so it's nice to see them make this happen. Also, to facilitate trades:

Trade distance will be increased to 40 km.

Be sure to coordinate with semi-locals!

A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active. Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. Lures activated during the event will last for three hours.

All in all, this short event looks to be very much worth playing. Get your Lucky Eggs ready, stock up on Poké Balls, and prepare for some fun.