Front Mission 1st: Remake Is Getting A Physical Release For those of you who liike having a phsyical copy of Nintendo Switch games, you'll be getting one soon for Front Mission 1st: Remake.

Microids and Forever Entertainment revealed this week that Front Mission 1st: Remake is getting a physical edition for Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out since November, when it was released digitally for the console, but now you'll be able to get what is essentially a Limited Edition of the game. Complete with a special game manual, a lenticular, and two lithographs. Not to mention the game itself in a special box. You can pre-order it right now as it will be released sometime this Spring, but an official date hasn't been attached to it yet.

In the year 2090, the world's conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (O.C.U.) and the Unified Continental States (U.C.S.) share a land border is a hotbed of conflict. An O.C.U. reconnaissance platoon led by Captain Royd Clive is assigned to investigate a U.C.S. munitions plant. They are ambushed by U.C.S. Wanzers, triggering a series of events that plunges the whole island into war. Royd's fiancée, Lieutenant Karen Meure, goes missing in action. Discharged from the military, Royd sets out to investigate what happened to Karen. His quest leads him closer and closer to the conspiracy behind the incident and the powers that orchestrated it. With dozens of characters to meet, it's a mature story and non-Manichean.

Experience an adventure in a complex Geo-political universe and choose your side through two different campaigns.

Customize every part of your Wanzer, improve its firepower, defense, speed, and gain combat efficiency.

Take into account your environment and develop the best possible strategy to quickly gain the upper hand over your opponent.

Enjoy the remake in full 3D with enhanced graphics and effects. Play in modern mode with new features or experience the original gameplay.