Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FrostBound, Lyra Studio

FrostBound To Be Released In Late November on Steam

Cgeck otu the latest trailer for the upcoming roguelike deck-building game FrostBound, as it will be released later this month

Article Summary FrostBound launches on Steam in late November, blending roguelike deck-building with tower defense action.

Build your base, strategize resources, and fight off waves of enemies in a relentless frozen world.

Experiment with over 500 cards, 10 heroes, and 4 factions for unique combo-based defense strategies.

Face 70+ enemy types, upgrade 100 buildings, and unlock elite cards as you defend the last spark of humanity.

Indie game developer and publisher Lyra Studio revealed the release date for their latest game, FrostBound, with a new trailer. This particular title is a roguelike deck-building game with tower defense mechanics, set in a world where you are all trapped in an endless winter for you to attempt to survive in. It's you against the undying cold and waves of enemies who have come to tear down everything you have built, as you'll need to think on your feet after making your base as defended as possible. Enjoy the official launch trailer here, as the game will be released on PC via Steam on November 26, 2025.

FrostBound

Civilization has been frozen in time. A mysterious old man, clashing factions, and twisted foes… the secrets of this world await your discovery. Lead the construction of your base, plan resources, and fend off relentless enemy waves. With a massive pool of 500+ cards, build an imaginative defense system and forge unprecedented battlefield synergies. Turn the tide, protect the last spark of human civilization, and bring an end to this never-ending winter. Enemies are advancing and you must hold the fortress at all costs—don't let them break through the leftmost defense line! Each turn, choose whether to attack or position your troops. Beware—the harsh cold forces your units to retreat after a single turn, leaving only your sturdiest structures and strongest warriors to stand the test of time.

A massive pool of over 500 cards to mix and match.

Four unique factions, each with distinct playstyles and surprising synergy when combined.

A unique elite card system, letting you experience growth within each battle.

10 powerful starting heroes, each with a signature skill to lead you to victory.

Over 100 upgradable buildings to reshape the entire battlefield.

More than 70 enemies—can you withstand their overwhelming assault?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!