Frostpunk: Console Edition Will Get Three Expansions This Month

Some cool news for those who own Frostpunk: Console Edition as 11 Bit Studios will make three expansions available this month. The team will be releasing The Last Autumn, On the Edge, and The Rifts all at the same time for Xbox One and PS4 on July 21st, as you can pick them all up at once in the Season Pass or individually. These are the same as the PC version, with no added content or material than what you would have received if you got these expansions with the PC version of the game. Just the comfort of being able to get all of them at once rather than a slow rollout. We got more info on them and a couple of videos about it below.

The most distinguishable expansion of the three is The Last Autumn. A prequel story set before the endless snow steers the game's mood into entirely new territory. Featuring green trees, a ship dock used to obtain resources and a task for players to oversee the rise of the base game's Generator – a miracle of technology that could save us all – the stakes are high and the deadline is short. You must decide how hard you push your people in a fight to construct a tool that could be humanity's last hope. On the Edge narratively follows the events after the Great Storm and after the ending of the base game. Your mission is to build and maintain an outpost far outside of the city. You are on your own – without the Generator – but a possibility to extract resources from a recently discovered military warehouse seems to be worth the risk. Equally risky but also worth the effort is maintaining trade routes with other survivors' settlements. Finally, The Rifts adds a new map for Endless mode and bridges, a new type of construction to gather resources scattered across islands.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Frostpunk – Console DLCs Showcase | Dev Commentary (https://youtu.be/Dqnw1CMwEUU)

"All expansions had to serve two purposes when we designed them. We wanted to broaden the lore since the game portrays people's hardship in the fight with nature, and we put a lot of emphasis on narrative, but also introduce new mechanics. We didn't want to go with delivering more fun that plays almost like the base game approach, and three expansions ended up being distinguishable from the base game but also each other. And we're happy that console players, at last, have a chance to play them. Thank you for waiting so patiently," says Kuba Stokalski, Lead Designer of Frostpunk.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Frostpunk Console DLCs | Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/eNcZ4UY0AVM)