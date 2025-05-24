Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fruitbus, Krillbite Studio

Fruitbus Confirmed For Physical & Digital Release On PS5

Fruitbus will be headed to the PS5 next month, as the cozy food truck cooking simulator game will get both a digital and physical release

Article Summary Fruitbus launches on PS5 digitally in June, with a physical edition to follow later this year.

Experience a cozy food truck simulator, cooking creative dishes for animal customers in a vibrant world.

Explore the Gustum archipelago, forage fresh ingredients, and customize your fully upgradable Fruitbus.

Build bonds with locals, master recipes, and carry on Grandma’s legacy through heartfelt culinary adventures.

Indie game developer and publisher Krillbite Studio confirmed that Fruitbus will be making its way over to the PS5 next month. The game has been out on PC since last October, giving players a cozy food truck simulator game where you cook food for all the animals coming to try out your new dishes. Now PlayStation players can experience it as well, as the digital version will be released on June 19, followed by a physical edition later this year. Enjoy the latest trailer above showing off the game on a PS5.

Fruitbus

Fruitbus is a cute culinary adventure set in an open world where taste is everything. Upgrade your trusty truck and visit a whole world of new destinations together. Follow in Grandma's footsteps and take your fully customisable Fruitbus out on the road, explore the wilderness of the Gustum archipelago, forage for new ingredients and unlock new menu options to craft yummy meals for your customers. But Grandma has left you more than her beloved Fruitbus; tasked with uniting friends and loved ones for one last feast, forge strong connections with local customers and right some of Grandma's wrongs by creating dishes that stir emotions and evoke long-forgotten memories. ​ Use the power of food to fuel the community, experiment with new recipes or master the art of local specialties to make meals that will make someone's day – and allow Grandma's legacy to thrive!

Discover fresh fruits and vegetables on each island of the Gustum archipelago, learn their customs, and cook meals that will make someone's day. From a giant springy banana to racing wings, customize your Fruitbus to reflect your personality. Find new ways to attract customers with music and bright colors. Treat Mother Earth well as your adventure into the wilds and gather ingredients. Find inspiration for your next top-selling dish in ancient glades, secret groves, and forgotten grottos. Upgrade your kitchen to fit your play style. Make fun and original dishes for customers to try or take on the challenge of making the local delicacy. Grow a following of loyal customers and discover their unique stories by creating dishes that evoke feelings and memories. Use the power of food to help and unlock new possibilities for you and your Fruitbus.

