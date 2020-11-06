Full Animation Week 2020 Timed Research Tasks In Pokémon GO

The Animation Week 2020 event has brought new Timed Research to Pokémon GO based on the Pokémon Journeys animated series. As the event launches in earlier timezones, the full questline for the Timed Research has leaked.
The full Timed Research for the Animation Week 2020 event in Pokémon GO includes:
Page One of Eleven
- Catch 5 Pokémon: 3 Razz Berries
- Transfer a Pokémon: 3 Super Potion
- Make 3 Nice Throws: 5 PokéBall
- REWARDS: World Cap Pikachu, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Two of Eleven
- Battle Another Trainer: 3 Hyper Potions
- Battle in a Raid: 3 Revives
- Win a Raid: 1 Incense
- REWARDS: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Three of Eleven
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy
- Catch 2 Pokémon with Weather Boost: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy
- Catch 3 Grass-type Pokémon: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Ivysaur encounter
Page Four of Eleven
- Give your Buddy 3 treats: 3 Razz Berries
- Earn a heart with your Buddy: 5 Pinap Berries
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 5 Nanab Berries
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Snorlax encounter
Page Five of Eleven
- Catch 3 Bug-type Pokémon: x3 Pinap Berries
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 3 Great Ball
- Make an Excellent Throw: Venonat encounter
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Scyther encounter
Page Six of Eleven
- Battle in a Gym 2 Times: 1 Fast TM
- Win a Gym Battle: Hariyama encounter
- Battle another Trainer: 3 Super Potions
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Charged TM
Page Seven of Eleven
- Hatch an Egg: Tentacool encounter
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Croagunk encounter
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Piplup encounter
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Psyduck encounter
Page Eight of Eleven
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a Row: Cyndaquil encounter
- Catch a Flying-type Pokemon: Hoothoot encounter
- Purify a Shadow Pokemon: 1 Lucky Egg
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Pokémon encounter
Page Nine of Eleven
- Evolve 3 Pokémon: 1 Silver Pinap
- Power Up Pokémon 3 Times: Dratini encounter
- Transfer 5 Pokémon: Dewgong encounter
- Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Dragon Scale
Page Ten of Eleven
- Catch 5 Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls
- Make 3 Great Throws: Magnemite encounter
- Battle in a Raid: 3 Max Revives
- Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Gengar encounter
Page Eleven of Eleven
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM; 1000 XP
- REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 1000 XP, World Hat Pikachu encounter
There is some contention over whether or not the Psyduck encounter is a guaranteed Shiny. We will follow up with a dedicated post once sources can confirm.