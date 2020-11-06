Full Animation Week 2020 Timed Research Tasks In Pokémon GO

The Animation Week 2020 event has brought new Timed Research to Pokémon GO based on the Pokémon Journeys animated series. As the event launches in earlier timezones, the full questline for the Timed Research has leaked.

The full Timed Research for the Animation Week 2020 event in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Eleven

Catch 5 Pokémon: 3 Razz Berries

Transfer a Pokémon: 3 Super Potion

Make 3 Nice Throws: 5 PokéBall

REWARDS: World Cap Pikachu, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Two of Eleven

Battle Another Trainer: 3 Hyper Potions

Battle in a Raid: 3 Revives

Win a Raid: 1 Incense

REWARDS: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Three of Eleven

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy

Catch 2 Pokémon with Weather Boost: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy

Catch 3 Grass-type Pokémon: 20 Mega Venusaur Energy

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Ivysaur encounter

Page Four of Eleven

Give your Buddy 3 treats: 3 Razz Berries

Earn a heart with your Buddy: 5 Pinap Berries

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 5 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Snorlax encounter

Page Five of Eleven

Catch 3 Bug-type Pokémon: x3 Pinap Berries

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 3 Great Ball

Make an Excellent Throw: Venonat encounter

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Scyther encounter

Page Six of Eleven

Battle in a Gym 2 Times: 1 Fast TM

Win a Gym Battle: Hariyama encounter

Battle another Trainer: 3 Super Potions

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Charged TM

Page Seven of Eleven

Hatch an Egg: Tentacool encounter

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Croagunk encounter

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms: Piplup encounter

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Psyduck encounter

Page Eight of Eleven

Make 3 Nice Throws in a Row: Cyndaquil encounter

Catch a Flying-type Pokemon: Hoothoot encounter

Purify a Shadow Pokemon: 1 Lucky Egg

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Pokémon encounter

Page Nine of Eleven

Evolve 3 Pokémon: 1 Silver Pinap

Power Up Pokémon 3 Times: Dratini encounter

Transfer 5 Pokémon: Dewgong encounter

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Dragon Scale

Page Ten of Eleven

Catch 5 Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great Throws: Magnemite encounter

Battle in a Raid: 3 Max Revives

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, Gengar encounter

Page Eleven of Eleven

AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 1000 XP

AUTO-CLAIM; 1000 XP

REWARDS: 500 Stardust, 1000 XP, World Hat Pikachu encounter

There is some contention over whether or not the Psyduck encounter is a guaranteed Shiny. We will follow up with a dedicated post once sources can confirm.